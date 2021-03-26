Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Insider Sells £37,135 in Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,500 ($45.73), for a total transaction of £37,135 ($48,517.12).

Shares of Cranswick stock opened at GBX 3,582 ($46.80) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cranswick plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,458.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,495.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59.

CWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,782 ($49.41).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

