Credit Suisse AG Sells 18,710 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,462 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,710 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 363,193 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 65,940 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,177,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after buying an additional 318,734 shares in the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.23.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.87.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1712 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.96%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.