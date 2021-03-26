Credit Suisse Group Boosts Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target to $33.00

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.41.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

