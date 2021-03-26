Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$8.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 59.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. ATB Capital raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$3.65 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.23.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG opened at C$5.01 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$0.81 and a one year high of C$5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of -1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.