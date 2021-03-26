Cryptocean (CRON) Price Hits $0.76 on Major Exchanges

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptocean has a market cap of $6.22 million and $19,480.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00022820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00050325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $353.62 or 0.00651028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00064720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00023477 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

