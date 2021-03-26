CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CBAY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,703. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $309.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.45. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $9.06.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.