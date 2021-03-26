CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Issues Earnings Results

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%.
CynergisTek stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CynergisTek has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47.
CynergisTek Company Profile
