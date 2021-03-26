CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Issues Earnings Results

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%.

CynergisTek stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CynergisTek has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47.

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, program development and remediation, and monitoring and advisory services. It serves primarily healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, Internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consultants brand names.

