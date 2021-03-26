Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants updated its Q4 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.60-1.70 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $144.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $147.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.31.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

