Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Receives “Neutral” Rating from MKM Partners

MKM Partners reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.31.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI stock opened at $144.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $147.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.