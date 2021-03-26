Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Price Reaches $0.0722 (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and $1.81 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0722 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 45.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,455,702 coins. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars.

