Diameter Capital Partners LP Buys Shares of 1,080,446 Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU)

Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,080,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,669,000. Nebula Caravel Acquisition comprises approximately 1.2% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEBCU. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,160,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,188,000.

Shares of NEBCU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 451,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,742. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $13.07.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

