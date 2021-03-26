Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,501,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Green Plains worth $32,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,596,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 40.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 443,566 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,643 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 39.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 152,524 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Green Plains stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.43. The stock had a trading volume of 40,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,150. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $977.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.87.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $478.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPRE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

