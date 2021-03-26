Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,676 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.75% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $30,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,489,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,603,000 after purchasing an additional 138,229 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,961 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,726,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,030,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,432,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,987,000 after acquiring an additional 19,763 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

SPR traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.89. The company had a trading volume of 61,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,731. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

