Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $30.36 Million Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.43% of Central Garden & Pet worth $30,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 202.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CENT stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,665. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $25.37 and a 1-year high of $54.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.31.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CENT shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

