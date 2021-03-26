Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $30.63 Million Stock Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 83,246 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $30,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.29. 1,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.91. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $54.96.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. Analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMAT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $1,057,052.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,028.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $2,465,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,184,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

