Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $30 Million Stock Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Vishay Precision Group worth $30,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 446.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 402.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VPG traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $31.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,538. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $426.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VPG shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

