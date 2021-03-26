Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,597 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.37% of IES worth $32,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IESC. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IES by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IES by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of IES in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

IESC traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,916. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.31.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised IES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 2,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $150,162.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $189,472.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,107,638.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,316 shares of company stock worth $802,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

