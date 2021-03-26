DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) shot up 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.78 and last traded at $56.74. 3,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 136,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.28.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. DMC Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $854.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Cohen sold 7,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $458,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $103,530.24. Insiders have sold a total of 32,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,577 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 400.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,270 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

