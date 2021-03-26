DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 137.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $271,499,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after purchasing an additional 698,316 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,274,000 after acquiring an additional 680,641 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,445,000 after acquiring an additional 511,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,878,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $200.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of -169.74 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.72 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.17.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $1,395,656.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 91,710 shares in the company, valued at $19,241,675.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,244,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,531 shares of company stock valued at $88,576,399 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.79.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

