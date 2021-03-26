Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Lowered to $225.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.28.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $197.78 on Tuesday. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $135.26 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.49 and a 200-day moving average of $206.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 304,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,303,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

