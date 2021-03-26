Duquesne Family Office LLC Grows Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 143.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,733,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022,190 shares during the quarter. Flex makes up about 0.8% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $31,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Flex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 16,560,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,761,000 after purchasing an additional 185,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Flex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,673,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,623,000 after acquiring an additional 103,634 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Flex by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,187 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in Flex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 6,243,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,250,000 after acquiring an additional 127,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Flex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,768,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,121,000 after acquiring an additional 108,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $472,899.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,219. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FLEX stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,590,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $20.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

