Duquesne Family Office LLC Takes $16.59 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,586,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.64.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $18,295,423.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 927,467 shares of company stock valued at $192,353,049 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $176.76. 57,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,214,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.41 and its 200-day moving average is $178.41. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

