El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,846,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.07% of El Pollo Loco worth $33,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOCO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $616.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.57. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LOCO. Truist downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

