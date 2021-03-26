Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.45, Zacks reports. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.47. Elbit Systems has a 1 year low of $110.69 and a 1 year high of $151.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

