Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mar 26th, 2021

Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elementis plc is a specialty chemicals company. Its business comprises of Specialty Products, Chromium and Surfactants. The company’s product consists of BENTONE(R) organoclays, RHEOLATE(R) rheological additives, DAPRO(R) specialty additives, M-P-A(R) anti-settling agents, NALZIN(R) corrosion and rust inhibitors, THIXATROL(R) rheology additives, NUOSPERSE(R) wetting and dispersing agents, TINT-AYD (R)colorants, SLIP-AYD(R) waxes and slip additives, SERDOX(R) polyglycol ethers, SERDOLAMIDE(R) alkanolamides and SERVOXYL(R) phosphate esters. Elementis plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

ELMTY stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $977.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.39. Elementis has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

