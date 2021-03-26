Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Forest Hill Capital LLC

Forest Hill Capital LLC lowered its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,014 shares during the quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of Encore Wire worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 27.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 101.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 241,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WIRE traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.87. 401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,983. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $73.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.47.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $380.82 million during the quarter. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WIRE. Sidoti cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

