Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Up 6.9%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s stock price shot up 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.19. 63,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,519,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UUUU. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $830.17 million, a P/E ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $99,247.50. Also, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $68,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $172,591 over the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,904,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 70.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 691,008 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 863,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 455,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 195,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 4,028.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 136,193 shares during the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

