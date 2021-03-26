Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $212,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 236,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,084,506.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $273,264,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,602,318 shares of company stock valued at $297,055,741 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $42.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.61. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion and a PE ratio of -389.27. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

