Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 4,676 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $517.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.38 and a 12 month high of $634.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $564.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.69.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.