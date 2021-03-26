Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $2.41 Million Investment in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,275 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.07% of Stamps.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STMP opened at $186.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.40. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.28 and a 1-year high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $205.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,513 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $508,053.21. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,053.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $440,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,260 shares of company stock worth $5,445,060 over the last ninety days. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

