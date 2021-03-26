Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CATY. Truist boosted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

