Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $152.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Euronet’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. The company’s strong position is backed by constant expansions through strategic acquisitions. Several initiatives, such as the ATM network participation agreements poise the company well for growth. While the EFT segment has been driven by its steady focus on deploying more technology products across extended markets, the Money Transfer Segment has been benefiting from favorable growth of the physical and digital distribution channels. The epay segment gained traction from the strategy of boosting digital channel distribution in certain markets during 2020. Rise in digital transactions have been buoying growth. A strong balance sheet backed by a solid cash balance bodes well. However, its high expenses are likely to weigh on margins. Its poor return on equity bothers.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EEFT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $139.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.66. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $93,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

