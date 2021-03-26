Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.51, but opened at $14.67. Evolus shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 21,331 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EOLS. Barclays lifted their target price on Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 674.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 54,981 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 878.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 88,845 shares during the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $428.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85.

About Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

