Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.51, but opened at $14.67. Evolus shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 21,331 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EOLS. Barclays lifted their target price on Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 674.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 54,981 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 878.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 88,845 shares during the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $428.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85.

About Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit