ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 42,591 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 384.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 42,591 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 17,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.48.

GILD stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

