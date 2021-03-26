ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,955 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,131,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,591,000 after buying an additional 121,097 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDM shares. TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.