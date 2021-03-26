ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 49,620 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49,620 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,341,649,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,111,000 after purchasing an additional 409,339 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,613,000 after purchasing an additional 67,238 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 476,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,117,000 after purchasing an additional 54,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 429,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,276,000 after buying an additional 60,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $281.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.68 and its 200-day moving average is $251.99. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.42 and a twelve month high of $303.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at $72,691,785.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $24,751,163. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

