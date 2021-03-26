ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 70,757 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,757 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 26,101 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

