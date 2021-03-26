Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

EYEN stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. Eyenovia has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Eyenovia in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eyenovia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,254,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,401,114. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

