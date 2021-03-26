Ezio Bonvini Sells 3,917 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $125,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.40. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $33.25.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGNX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.
About MacroGenics
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.
See Also: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.