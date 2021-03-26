Ezio Bonvini Sells 3,917 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $125,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.40. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $33.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGNX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

