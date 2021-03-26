Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Shares Down 8.4% After Earnings Miss

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) shares were down 8.4% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $39.08 and last traded at $39.96. Approximately 1,694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 133,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.61.

The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03).

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTHM. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fathom in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Fathom from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHM. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Fathom during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fathom by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 83,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $866,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fathom by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57.

Fathom Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

