Federated Hermes Inc. Has $6.11 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,031 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.2% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $25,718,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MOH opened at $234.04 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.56 and a 1-year high of $246.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

