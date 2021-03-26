First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Upgraded at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FFNW. TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $142.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.57. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is 42.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 17,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

