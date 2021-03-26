Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Million

Analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) will report $4.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.20 million and the highest is $6.11 million. Five Prime Therapeutics reported sales of $3.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $16.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.89 million to $20.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.65 million, with estimates ranging from $16.60 million to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Five Prime Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FPRX shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 32.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 70,133 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,253,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 49.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.90. 181,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,549. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 4.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

