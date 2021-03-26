Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FOCS. Raymond James lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.47. The stock had a trading volume of 427,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 181.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $56.56.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $14,051,314.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock worth $141,500,944 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,772,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,000 after purchasing an additional 319,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,279,000 after buying an additional 134,987 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,715,000 after buying an additional 55,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,012,000 after buying an additional 700,944 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,908,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

