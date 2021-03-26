Forest Hill Capital LLC Sells 190,666 Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP)

Forest Hill Capital LLC lessened its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 190,666 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 7.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 999,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 67,101 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 189,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 394.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of USAP stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.18. 38 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,416. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $90.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.74.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.10. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

