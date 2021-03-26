Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.82

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.82 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 3763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on FMTX. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average is $40.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,982 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,024,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,668,000 after purchasing an additional 253,367 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,390,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,920,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $17,450,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

