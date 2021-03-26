Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Forte Biosciences stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.25. 17,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. (FBRC) started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

