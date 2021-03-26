Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,070,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,898 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $31,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,280,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,944,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 276.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 655,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after buying an additional 480,797 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $12,717,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $11,182,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCPT traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.15. 6,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,585. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCPT. Raymond James raised their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

