FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $50.00. Approximately 655,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 6,075,645 shares.The stock last traded at $37.47 and had previously closed at $40.30.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of FOX by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,281,000 after buying an additional 12,001,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $132,311,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 594.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 887,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,712,000 after purchasing an additional 760,119 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $20,054,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in FOX by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,477,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after purchasing an additional 678,349 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. FOX’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

About FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

