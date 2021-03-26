Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) is Forest Hill Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Forest Hill Capital LLC reduced its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises approximately 3.7% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $10,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 104,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $1,269,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $2,177,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.77. The company had a trading volume of 20,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,976. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.99 and its 200-day moving average is $129.73. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.33 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

